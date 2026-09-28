"The second Eddie heard our guitars were stolen he insisted I play his." How Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder came to the rescue when a young Irish band had all their equipment stolen on their first American headline tour

When, back in June, Florence Road announced dates for their first ever North American headline tour, it was something of a dream come for the young Irish quartet, who only graduated from school in County Wicklow three years ago. But that dream turned into a nightmare just two dates into the tour when, following their show at the legendary Troubador club in Los Angeles on September 23, the band had all their equipment stolen from their van, forcing them to cancel their scheduled appearance at Eddie Vedder’s Ohana Festival on Friday, September 25.

“We’ve tried absolutely everything to make it happen,” the quartet posted on Instagram. “We really, really want to play for you.”

In their darkest hour, however, the group were visited by a guardian angel. Hearing of their misfortune, Pearl Jam frontman Vedder not only carved out a new slot for Florence Road on the middle day of his weekend festival in Dana Point, California, but also gave the band's vocalist/guitarist Lily Aron his own guitar so that the band could play their hastily rearranged set.



"What an insane 48 hours!!!" the group posted on Instagram after their show. "We couldn’t be more grateful to @eddievedder and the whole team at @theohanafest ❤️ We were met with such kindness, and the second Eddie heard our guitars were stolen he insisted that I play his. A true gentleman.



"We have the best team of people around us and this show would not have happened without them!! It does take a village!!!



"Big love to @fender for the guitars too <3 And everyone who reached out 🥲 We are lucky girls



"Sliver linings always!!!!!"

Latest Videos From Louder Watch full video here:

Florence Road will continue their North American tour tonight, September 28, playing the Bowery Ballroom in New York.



They will conclude their tour with shows in Boston (September 29, The Sinclair) and Toronto (October 1, Drake Underground).

The band, who are signed to Warners, have yet to release their debut album.

Florence Road plays at Ohana fest 9-26-26￼ even after equipment is stolen in LA. - YouTube Watch On