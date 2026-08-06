Born in Austin, Texas in 1954, Eric Johnson is ranked among the all-time great Texas guitar slingers. His dazzling 1990 showpiece Cliffs Of Dover won the Grammy for Best Rock Instrumental Performance, and made him a shoo-in for the third spot (alongside Steve Vai) when Joe Satriani launched the G3 tour six years later. Guitar pyrotechnics can be taken as read, but as Johnson’s choices below confirm, there’s far more to his palette than shred.

The first music I remember hearing

My dad used to play a lot of Glenn Miller, Benny Goodman and Duke Ellington around the house. But as far as rock’n’roll, I remember being about four years old and hearing Elvis’s (Let Me Be Your) Teddy Bear. I still love his music.

The first guitar riff I mastered

I begged my dad for a white Fender Musicmaster, and the first song I learnt was Your Cheatin’ Heart by Hank Williams. But that’s just chords. My first riff was Out Of Limits by The Ventures. Was I instantly brilliant at guitar? Oh no. It’s always been a struggle. If I’ve hit anything decent over the years, it’s because I’ve grovelled and really tried to learn it. I don’t think it ever comes for free.

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The first song I performed live

I was probably thirteen years old. Now, playing guitar is mainstream, but back then it was rebellious to play loud music and grow your hair out. We played at a party, and people were barely listening, but I remember the whole setlist: (Sittin’ On) The Dock Of The Bay, Gloria, You’re Gonna Miss Me, and Splash by the 13th Floor Elevators. Steppenwolf’s Born To Be Wild was a big one for us.

The guitar hero

I totally remember hearing Are You Experienced [1967] for the first time. It was like somebody had landed from outer space. Hendrix is timeless. But if you put that album in perspective of when he came out, nobody was doing that. It was so revolutionary – all this feedback and fuzz – that I didn’t even know if it was guitar. At first, that record was kinda over my head. I wasn’t even sure if I liked it. But the more I listened, the more I realised how great it was.

The singer

Sam Cooke. Just his soulfulness and intonation, all the little nuances he put in. The way he delivered a song like You Send Me, it just drew you in. And he spawned a lot of great singers after him too.

The songwriter

Joni Mitchell is one of them. I love Ladies Of The Canyon [1970] or Clouds [1969], and For Free is one of the most emotional songs I’ve ever heard. Her guitar tunings sound so fresh. I started listening to her in high school. I wasn’t very cool at that age. I was just this strange geezer, and I was becoming more withdrawn, because I was just waiting to get out so I could go play music.