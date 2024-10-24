"Lacuna Coil only seem to grow bolder and more extreme with age." Triumphs, setbacks and singalongs as goth metal heroes celebrate a three-decade career in Wolverhampton

You can trust Louder Our experienced team has worked for some of the biggest brands in music. From testing headphones to reviewing albums, our experts aim to create reviews you can trust. Find out more about how we review.

So, bear with us here. Downtuned, chunky guitars, trippy cyber-goth visuals and a band plastered in black-and-white face paint: have Lacuna Coil gone nu metal? 22 years on from their breakthrough album Comalies, the Italian band have certainly evolved beyond their goth metal roots, but glib comparisons aside, they've retained a sense of identity and standout class that's made them a solid fixture of the metal scene over the past 20-plus years - something a packed Wolverhampton venue on a Tuesday night can certainly attest to.

That doesn't mean there isn't some nu metal to enjoy tonight, however. Blind Channel have just announced plans for a hiatus, making this something of a bittersweet occasion to catch up with the Finns. Bounding out to the madcap riffs of Where's The Exit? from this year's Exit Emotions, there's no denying the powerful hooks the band have managed to harness in their songwriting since 2022's Dark Side.

But although there's a hardcore contingent of fans in front of the stage, its apparent the more overtly goth metal friendly crowd take some warming to the Finns. The tipping point comes during piano ballad Die Another Day, sonic gremlins meaning the music cuts out just as the song hits a crescendo. Attempts to get it going again seem to falter, until vocalist Niko Moilanen finally declares, "fuck it, I'm going acapella."

With a bit of coaching, Wolverhampton soon sings along to the chorus and the song ends on a triumphant note. Although sound issues persist, follow-up Violent Bob (Deja Fu) still goes off without a hitch as they show off some furious, freestyle rap flows ("thank god for backing tapes!" Joel Hokka quips) and when the band are back up and running a joyous and furious cover of BYOB explodes, setting up a magnificent closing run that includes Exit Emotions highlight Wolves In California, Dark Side and Backstreet Boys cover Everybody, naturally getting one of the biggest singalongs of the night.

That jubilant atmosphere is carried through to Lacuna Coil's arrival. The bounding force of opener Blood, Sweat, Tears is a perfect primer for just how the group's sound has changed in the 25 years since their debut, Andrea Ferro's snarls adding an almost metalcore spin to their sound. But there's no denying the star power of Cristina Scabbia, her voice dominating just about everything else on-stage as she steps out to rapturous cheers.

Flanked by screens projecting imagery and videos to accompany each song, there's a sense of scale and production that cements a sense of scale that Lacuna Coil deserve in 2024. Across a 17-song setlist they strike a balance between the fiery bluster of more recent material like Reckless and Layers Of Time with a very healthy showing from the recently re-recorded Comalies XX.

There are also hints at where the band are going next. New album Sleepless Empire is a way off with a February 14 release date, but singles Hosting The Shadow, In The Meantime and Never Dawn reaffirming that Lacuna Coil only seem to grow bolder and more extreme with age. There's still room for ascendant, uniting anthems however; recent single Oxygen is an absolute belter, as is an especially defiant Nothing Stands In Our Way, while fan favourites Our Truth, Heaven's A Lie and Depeche Mode cover Enjoy The Silence invite huge singalongs.

To see Lacuna Coil not only thriving but excelling all expectations in 2024 is nothing short of a delight, the band poking fun at their goth metal roots ("c'mon, it's goth we can't have fun", Cristina quips) whilst embracing the entirety of their sound and legacy in ways that feel utterly celebratory as the band close out their 30th year. Its a sentiment clearly shared onstage, Cristina pointing back to the band's pandemic-era livestreams and the difference a live crowd can make. "That's what we're here for," she insists. "The healing energy, the power of music."

Lacuna Coil's new album Sleepless Empire is due February 14 via Century Media. The band's UK tour ends in Bristol on October 26 and they play Bloodstock Festival in August. For the full list of upcoming dates, visit their official website.

Lacuna Coil – Oxygen (Official Music Video) - YouTube Watch On

Lacuna Coil Setlist KK's Steel Mill, Wolverhampton 22/10/2024

Blood, Tears, Dust

Reckless

Apocalypse

Trip The Darkness

Oxygen

Layers Of Time

Our Truth

Entwined XX

Heaven's A Lie XX

In The Mean Time

Hosting The Shadow

Never Dawn

Enjoy The Silence

Aeon XX

Tight Rope XX

Swamped XX

Nothing Stands In Our Way