"It’s time to blow the candle before it burns from both ends." Finnish former Eurovision entrants Blind Channel announce hiatus

Blind Channel have announced they will be going on hiatus at the end of 2024. The nu metal revivalists formed in 2013, but first earned major success and recognition when they were selected to represent Finland at the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest with the single Dark Side.

The song subsequently topped the charts in their home country and charted internationally, including a top 100 placement in the UK Singles Charts and the band ultimately finished sixth in the competition. Since their Eurovision appearance, they have released two albums - Lifestyles Of The Sick & Dangerous in 2022 and Exit Emotions in 2024, both of which hit number 1 in Finland.

Although the band will go on hiatus at the end of 2024, they have announced the release of a five-episode documentary series that charts their post-Eurovision journey for release in December 2024. Titled Blind Channel: After Dark Side, the documentary will be released on December 16 via Finnish broadcaster Yle and will be available online on video on demand for international viewers for six months.

Blind Channel still have a number of live dates lined up for the rest of 2024, including a UK tour supporting Italian goth metallers Lacuna Coil which starts October 15. They will also embark on a headline tour of Finland in November and December.

The band commented on their decision to go on hiatus with a statement.

“During the last 4 years we have experienced more than we could’ve ever dreamed of," they admit. "After two full-length studio albums and 300 shows all over the world it’s time to blow the candle before it burns from both ends. We’ve decided to go on a break after the end of 2024, not sure for how long, but it’s time to take a step back from the spotlight to ponder what the future holds."

"Thankfully the madness of the past few years has been thoroughly and carefully documented: After Dark Side -documentary comes out in December. It’s a brutally honest overview to the band’s wildest years, the everyday life of the band members, the ups and downs - all of it. Before the break you can see us live on our two week tour in the UK and of course on our exceptionally rare club tour across Finland in November/December. Our humblest gratitude goes to our fans for all your support over the years. What a journey it’s been.”

Watch the trailer for Blind Channel: After Dark Side below.