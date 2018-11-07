Audio-Technica AT-LP60 turntable review

While some budget turntables suffer from low build quality, there's no such problem with the Audio-Technica AT-LP60. It's fully automatic and well-engineered, so not only will the tonearm return to its resting position without your needing to leave the safety of the sofa, but it's not going to gouge your vinyl as it plays.

It's not too expensive (think of it this way: find the right deal and it's about the same price as half-a-dozen new vinyl records), so it might be a good way to ease your way into the vinyl revival without breaking the bank.

But don't take our word for it. We've asked the experts at Techradar for their opinion.

What Techradar say...

If you've ever watched a video on YouTube which details the amount of patient work you need to carry out to set a tonearm up properly, fear not. Get your AT-LP60 home, and you can get busy annoying the neighbours right away.

"The factory-set counterweight should also go a long way towards peace of mind," say Techradar, "as it cuts set-up time (and stress) right down to the minimum."

Well, that's a relief. As is the fact the the turntable is value-for-money without the build quality being compromised. "The AT-LP60 is very lightweight and portable, especially when compared to some other automatic turntables on the market," say Techradar. "Although impressed users seem determined that this shouldn't be mistaken for a lack of sturdiness and stability."

Read the full Techradar review