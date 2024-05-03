ZIO unveil new line-up featuring members of Carl Palmer and Franck Carducci bands

UK-based prog rockers ZIO have announced their new line-up ahead of their August and September live dates.

The band, whose core is drummer Jimmy Pallagrosi, singer Hayley Griffiths and guitarist Mark Gascia, will be joined by Carl Palmer's ELP Legacy guitarist Simon Fitzpatrick, Frank Carducci's Mary Reynaud and Nostalgic Orange keyboard player Ben Vize.

The band will be supported by The Bee Tellers, the new prog/folk dup featuring former Mostly Autumn singer Heather Findlay and musician SImon Snaize, and Fiundlay, who has previously sung with ZIO live, will also perform some songs in the set.

"ZIO is joined by two great and multi-talented instrumentalists," enthuses Pallagrosi. Ben Vize will be taking on keyboard duties with his creativity and madness, while Simon Fitzpatrick will be presenting his talent and virtuosity on bass. Our vocal lineup features the lovely and well-known Hayley Griffiths, joined as co-lead by Mary Reynaud who will bring shine and dance moves with her enchanting voice.

"Additionally, Heather Findlay, sharing the stage with her new project The Bee Tellers, will also be joining us for a couple of ZIO tracks. Last but not least, the original band members Marc Fascia on guitar and myself on drums. We can’t wait to show off the chemistry between this dream lineup!"

ZIO will release a new live album Elibomevil on August 24, and play the following live dates:

Aug 28: London The Bedford

Aug 29: Leicester The Musician

Aug 30: St. Helens The Citadel

Sep 1: Southampton The 1865

For tickets and pre-orders, check the band's website.