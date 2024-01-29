Heather Findlay announces new project The Bee Tellers

Heather Findlay and musician SImon Snaize have launched the website for their new musical venture The Bee Tellers. You can watch a video fo an acoustic version of Love Came For You below.

The duo describe their sound as "folk, blues and Americana infused progressive rock songs with Eastern vibes and a nod to Buckingham Nicks and Led Zeppelin featuring vocals, harmonies, guitars, harmonium woodwind and percussion."

They go on to add, "even though following very different paths over the years, Heather and Simon have arrived at a meeting point. It's a place where the spiritual traditions they ave both studied and explord coalesce and were all paths to spiirt are honoured."

Former Mostly Autumn singer Findlay also has a concurrent solo career as well as performing with Mostly Autumn's Angela Gordon in the folkier Odin Dragonfly, and has also performed with her own trio, with Mostly Autumn guitarist Chris Johnson and with prog group Mantra Vega.

The Bee Tellers currently have a weekly residency at The Habit in York on a Thursday evening, The duo are also scheduled to appear at HRH 14 in Great Yarmouth in November.

You can check out the band's new website here.