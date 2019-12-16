ZIO announce 2020 UK and European tour dates

Melodic prog rockers ZIO have announced a string of UK and European tour for throughout 2020. The band will release their debut concept album Flower Torania in January

"We're very excited to announce the 2020 Flower Torania Tour," drummer Jimmy Pallagrosi tells Prog. "The debut album Flower Torania will be released on the 25th of January and the tour kicks off with our Launch party at the Robin in Biltson for the first all dayer of the year.

"On this tour will be joining forces with some amazing bands/artists such as This Winter Machine, The Room, Nine Skies, Dusk, Seb Mikkelsen and more. And the tour will end with a very special night at Under The Bridge where we filmed the X-Ray video. An immersive ZIO evening with all 4 singers of the album and even more surprises! The show will be filmed for a live DVD for release in 2021."

ZIO will play:

Bilston The Robin 2 - January 26

Guildford The Star Fleet - February 6 (w/This Winter Machone/Seb Mikkelsen)

FRA Pagney-derrière-Barin - March 13 (2/Chez Paulette feat. Nine Skies)

FRA Rive-de-Gier - 14

Leicester The Musician - April 10 (w/Dusk)

ITA Verona Club di Giardino - May 2

Tavistock The Wharf - June 5 (w/The Room)

Southampton 1865 - 6

Hull O'Rileys - 13 (w/This Winter Machine)

London Under The Bridge - October 13

NED Nieuwerkerk 't Blok - November 1

Further dates will be announced. Check the band's website for details.