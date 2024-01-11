"You've got the Scots who are very quiet and shy, and then you've got Scots when you get a drink in them - just wild revellers... Mogwai are the best example of that": Mogwai announce new career-spanning documentary If The Stars Had Sound

Scottish post-rockers Mogwai have announced the arrival of their new career-spanning documentary, If The Stars Had Sound.

Created by Blazing Griffin, Adler Entertainment, Rock Action Records and Screen Scotland, the film will follow the band from their inception in the mid 90s to the present day, covering over 25 years together through the release of 10 studio albums.

Mogwai: If The Stars Had Sound was filmed and directed by Antony Crook and produced by Kyrie MacTavish (Super Special, Anna and the Apocalypse), along with Blazing Griffin's Naysun Alae-Carew, and Adler Entertainment's Marco Colombo and Mattia Della Puppa. Funding for the film was granted by The National Lottery via Screen Scotland.

Mogwai frontman Stuart Braithwaite says, “We’re incredibly excited for people to see Antony’s film If The Stars Had A Sound. It originally started as a short film around leaving Scotland to record in upstate New York in early 2020 but when the pandemic happened that all changed.

"Both ourselves and Antony persevered with the record and the film throughout the pandemic with the film growing throughout. Antony’s film tells the story of how we all came out the other side. I think he’s made something truly special.”

Director Antony Crook says, “I’ve been lucky to have worked with Mogwai for a long time, and I’ve always been moved and inspired by their music. They’ve created an amazing body of work and their music means so much to so many people. Getting the chance to tell the bands story was a huge honor for me. I wanted to make a film that the band deserve.”

Mark Thomas, Screen Scotland’s Screen Officer (Un-Scripted) and executive producer on the film comments: “Mogwai are one of Scotland’s most exciting and creative bands, their music extends across iconic albums, bombastic live performances, and lush film soundtracks.

"If The Stars Had A Sound is a cinematic journey into their near 30-year career, from Glaswegian Young Team to beloved international artists with a number one album."

Mogwai: If The Stars Had Sound will premiere at South by Southwest (SXSW) in Austin, Texas, in March 2024.

Watch the trailer below: