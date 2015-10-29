You Me At Six star in Fender video

Fender have released a video charting a guitar’s journey from their US factory straight into the hands of You Me At Six’s Max Helyer at this year’s Isle Of Wight festival.

The custom-designed instrument was made at the manufacturer’s base at Corona, California, and shipped across the Atlantic Ocean. Helyer was handed the six-string for the band’s performance of Lived A Lie – a track taken from 2014’s Cavalier Youth.

They’re currently working on their fifth album, with Helyer reporting: “We’ve got ideas, but we’re very different people now and I think it’s going to show the next progression of our band. We want to achieve higher levels and hopefully get another number one album.”

You Me At Six’s Dan Flint took part in a charity skydive in July to raise money for the Teenage Cancer Trust.