You Me At Six prep Suckapunch deluxe reissue with brand new track Read My Mind

You Me At Six have released a new single titled Read My Mind.

The song will appear on the UK outfit’s deluxe reissue of their latest studio album Suckapunch, which debuted in January this year. It’s set for release on July 2 through Underdog Records.

You Me At Six vocalist Josh Franceschi explains: “As we haven't been able to tour because of the pandemic, we've been putting all our focus into writing and recording new music. Read My Mind came from one of those studio sessions, and taps into the versatility we explore on Suckapunch. It seemed like the perfect fit for the extended edition of the album.”

Along with Read My Mind, the deluxe edition of Suckapunch will also include other new tracks Headshot and Serotonin Szn, alternative versions of Voicenotes and Beautiful Way, along with a live cut of Glasgow which was recorded at London’s Abbey Road Studio.

You Me At Six will hit the road throughout September with Bring Me The Horizon and appear at the Isle Of Wight festival on September 17. Find further details below.

Suckapunch deluxe edition is available to pre-order.

(Image credit: Underdog Records)

You Me At Six: Suckapunch Deluxe

1. Nice To Me

2. MAKEMEFEELALIVE

3. Beautiful Way

4. WYDRN

5. SUCKAPUNCH

6. Kill The Mood

7. Glasgow

8. Adrenaline

9. Voicenotes

10. Finish What I Started

11. What's It Like

12. Read My Mind

13. Headshot

14. Serotonin Szn

15. Beautiful Way (Alternative Version)

16. Voicenotes (Alternative Version)

17. Glasgow (Live From Abbey Road Studio)

You Me At Six: 2021 UK tour

Sep 02: Manchester Academy

Sep 04: Swansea Singleton Park (with Catfish & The Bottlemen)

Sep 06: Bristol Academy

Sep 08: Isle Of Man Villa Marina

Sep 09: Newcastle University

Sep 10: London Kentish Town Forum

Sep 17: Isle Of Wight Festival

Sep 20: Hull Bonus Arena (w/ Bring Me The Horizon)

Sep 21: Glasgow SSE Hydro (w/ Bring Me The Horizon)

Sep 22: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena (w/ Bring Me The Horizon)

Sep 24: Sheffield Flydsa Arena (w/ Bring Me The Horizon)

Sep 25: Birmingham Utilita Arena (w/ Bring Me The Horizon)

Sep 26: London O2 Arena London (w/ Bring Me The Horizon)