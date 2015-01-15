You Me At Six line up intimate charity show

You Me At Six will play to less than 300 fans in a tiny London venue – a week after their show at the city’s O2 Arena.

The Surrey pop punk outfit have signed up for the charity show at the Hoxton Bar & Kitchen in London on February 22. They play the O2 with All Time Low on February 14.

Organised by charity War Child, the event is part of a series of gigs taking big bands back to intimate venues of between 100 and 300 capacity. All the money raised will support War Child’s vital work saving children from the brutal effects of war including in Syria, Iraq and Gaza.

Tickets will be issued via a lottery system which can be accessed at War Child’s website. The ticket lottery closes on February 8. Other bands taking part include Elbow and The Vaccines.

The band say: “For your chance to be there and to help save children from war go to www.warchild.org.uk/passport and every £4.50 donation enters you into the draw to win a pair of tickets. Or text YMAS to 88450.”

Ben Knowles, War Child’s director of music, says: “Many people in music spoke to War Child about wanting to do something in response to the crisis for children in Iraq, Syria, Gaza and other places.

“This response from so many great acts, doing something unique to encourage fans to support War Child is incredible. These will be the smallest gigs that can make the biggest difference.”