You can now finally watch the new Hellraiser movie in the UK

Horror fans in the UK have been desperately waiting for news of the much-hyped new Hellraiser film being given an official release on these shores - and the wait is now finally over.

As revealed by Paramount UK's official Twitter account, Hellraiser is now available to watch in the UK via Amazon Prime Video, where you can rent or buy the film. The eleventh entry into the Hellraiser franchise is also available on iTunes and Microsoft Store Movies.

Solving this puzzle will have deadly consequences. The bone-chilling new Hellraiser is available to buy or rent now. https://t.co/sACWtwAPgz pic.twitter.com/KbPQPByLLCOctober 31, 2022

The new Hellraiser marks a reboot of sorts for the franchise, which is based on horror novelist Clive Barker's 1986 short story The Hellbound Heart. The film features the introduction of Jamie Clayton as horror icon Pinhead, most famously played by English actor Doug Bradley, who portrayed the character in no fewer than eight Hellraiser films (plus a Motörhead video).

"We felt a kind of anticipation around the fans to reimagine the character [of Pinhead]," new Hellraiser director David Bruckner told Entertainment Weekly. "We knew we wanted Pinhead to be a woman. Jamie was just the right person for the role. A person's identity can be really exciting for a role in many ways [Clayton is a trans woman], but I have to emphasize that Jamie absolutely killed, that's how we got there."

"What Doug Bradley did with the character is so iconic," the director added. "We didn't want to do a Doug Bradley impression, we just didn't think that's possible to do. There will be suffering, but you're going to get a sense of what Pinhead's desires might be in a way that hits a little different."

Hellraiser was released in the US on October 7 via Hulu.