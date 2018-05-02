Yes will celebrate their 50th anniversary with 5 album box set

Yes have announced that they’ll release a new box set next month as part of their 50th anniversary celebrations.
It’s titled Yes: The Steven Wilson Remixes and it’s set to arrive on June 29 via Warner Music.
The collection will feature Wilson’s remixed versions of The Yes Album, Fragile, Close To The Edge, Tales From Topographic Oceans and Relayer.
The record case features artwork created specifically for the box set by Roger Dean, whose artwork and calligraphy are synonymous with the band. In addition, Close To The Edge and Tales From Topographic Oceans have new cover art, while the covers for The Yes Album, Fragile and Relayer have been reworked by Dean.
Yes: The Steven Wilson Remixes is now available for pre-order from Amazon. Find all the covers below.
Yes will head out on tour across the US from next month.
Yes 2018 US tour
Jun 05: St. Charles Arcada Theatre, IL - BUY TICKETS
Jun 06: St Charles Arcada Theatre, IL - BUY TICKETS
Jun 08: New Buffalo Four Winds Casino, MI - BUY TICKETS
Jun 10: Kansas City Midland Theatre, MO - BUY TICKETS
Jun 11: Denver Paramount Theatre, CO - BUY TICKETS
Jun 13: Boise Century Link Arena, ID - BUY TICKETS
Jun 14: Woodniville Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery, WA - BUY TICKETS
Jun 16: Bakersfield Spectrum Amphitheatre, CA - BUY TICKETS
Jun 17: Anaheim City National Grove Of Anaheim, CA - BUY TICKETS
Jun 19: Los Angeles Ford Theatre, Los Angeles, CA - BUY TICKETS
Jun 20: San Jose City National Civic, CA - BUY TICKETS
Jun 22: Wendover Peppermill Concert Hall, NV - BUY TICKETS
Jun 23: Laughlin E Center At Edgewater Hotel Casino, NV - BUY TICKETS
Jun 24: Temecula Pechanga Resort And Casino, CA - BUY TICKETS
Jun 28: Interlochen Kresge Auditorium, MI - BUY TICKETS
Jun 29: Grand Rapids 20 Monroe Live, MI - BUY TICKETS
Jun 30: Detroit Fox Theatre, MI - BUY TICKETS
Jul 02: Cincinatti PNC Pavilion At Riverbend Music Center, OH - BUY TICKETS
Jul 05: Munhall Carnegie Of Homestead Music Hall, PA - BUY TICKETS
Jul 06: Jim Thorpe Penn’s Peak, PA - BUY TICKETS
Jul 07: Montclair The Wellmont Theater, NJ - BUY TICKETS
Jul 10: Boston The Wilbur Theatre, MA - BUY TICKETS
Jul 11: Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom, NH - BUY TICKETS
Jul 13: Mashantucket The Grand Theatre, CT - BUY TICKETS
Jul 14: Atlantic City Tropicana Casino, NJ - BUY TICKETS
Jul 15: Staten Island St. George Theatre, NY - BUY TICKETS
Jul 17: Peekskill Paramount Hudson Valley, NY - BUY TICKETS
Jul 18: Westbury Theatre, NY - BUY TICKETS
Jul 20: Philadelphia The Fillmore, PA - BUY TICKETS
Jul 21: Philadelphia The Fillmore, PA - BUY TICKETS
Jul 23: Washington Warner Theatre, DC - BUY TICKETS
Jul 26: Clearwater Capitol Theatre, FL - BUY TICKETS
Jul 27: Orlando The Plaza Live, FL - BUY TICKETS
Jul 28: Atlanta Symphony Hall, GA - BUY TICKETS