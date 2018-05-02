Yes will celebrate their 50th anniversary with 5 album box set

Yes have announced that they’ll release a new box set next month as part of their 50th anniversary celebrations.

It’s titled Yes: The Steven Wilson Remixes and it’s set to arrive on June 29 via Warner Music.

The collection will feature Wilson’s remixed versions of The Yes Album, Fragile, Close To The Edge, Tales From Topographic Oceans and Relayer.

The record case features artwork created specifically for the box set by Roger Dean, whose artwork and calligraphy are synonymous with the band. In addition, Close To The Edge and Tales From Topographic Oceans have new cover art, while the covers for The Yes Album, Fragile and Relayer have been reworked by Dean.

Yes: The Steven Wilson Remixes is now available for pre-order from Amazon. Find all the covers below.

Yes will head out on tour across the US from next month.

Yes 2018 US tour

Jun 05: St. Charles Arcada Theatre, IL - BUY TICKETS

Jun 06: St Charles Arcada Theatre, IL - BUY TICKETS

Jun 08: New Buffalo Four Winds Casino, MI - BUY TICKETS

Jun 10: Kansas City Midland Theatre, MO - BUY TICKETS

Jun 11: Denver Paramount Theatre, CO - BUY TICKETS

Jun 13: Boise Century Link Arena, ID - BUY TICKETS

Jun 14: Woodniville Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery, WA - BUY TICKETS

Jun 16: Bakersfield Spectrum Amphitheatre, CA - BUY TICKETS

Jun 17: Anaheim City National Grove Of Anaheim, CA - BUY TICKETS

Jun 19: Los Angeles Ford Theatre, Los Angeles, CA - BUY TICKETS

Jun 20: San Jose City National Civic, CA - BUY TICKETS

Jun 22: Wendover Peppermill Concert Hall, NV - BUY TICKETS

Jun 23: Laughlin E Center At Edgewater Hotel Casino, NV - BUY TICKETS

Jun 24: Temecula Pechanga Resort And Casino, CA - BUY TICKETS

Jun 28: Interlochen Kresge Auditorium, MI - BUY TICKETS

Jun 29: Grand Rapids 20 Monroe Live, MI - BUY TICKETS

Jun 30: Detroit Fox Theatre, MI - BUY TICKETS

Jul 02: Cincinatti PNC Pavilion At Riverbend Music Center, OH - BUY TICKETS

Jul 05: Munhall Carnegie Of Homestead Music Hall, PA - BUY TICKETS

Jul 06: Jim Thorpe Penn’s Peak, PA - BUY TICKETS

Jul 07: Montclair The Wellmont Theater, NJ - BUY TICKETS

Jul 10: Boston The Wilbur Theatre, MA - BUY TICKETS

Jul 11: Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom, NH - BUY TICKETS

Jul 13: Mashantucket The Grand Theatre, CT - BUY TICKETS

Jul 14: Atlantic City Tropicana Casino, NJ - BUY TICKETS

Jul 15: Staten Island St. George Theatre, NY - BUY TICKETS

Jul 17: Peekskill Paramount Hudson Valley, NY - BUY TICKETS

Jul 18: Westbury Theatre, NY - BUY TICKETS

Jul 20: Philadelphia The Fillmore, PA - BUY TICKETS

Jul 21: Philadelphia The Fillmore, PA - BUY TICKETS

Jul 23: Washington Warner Theatre, DC - BUY TICKETS

Jul 26: Clearwater Capitol Theatre, FL - BUY TICKETS

Jul 27: Orlando The Plaza Live, FL - BUY TICKETS

Jul 28: Atlanta Symphony Hall, GA - BUY TICKETS