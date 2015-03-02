Yes to launch lost live recordings

Yes will release a 14-disc box set and a cut-down 2-disc album of long-lost live recordings from their Close To The Edge era in May.

The band recently discovered seven complete concerts in their archives, which had been taped at the end of 1972 in the run-up to the tracking of first live collection Yessongs.

It was drummer Alan White’s first tour with Jon Anderson, Steve Howe, Chris Squire and Rick Wakeman. White had just three days to learn the set after Bill Bruford departed to join King Crimson.

The restored audio from three months into the tour is described as “open” and “immediate” and “drops listeners right into the front row.”

The 14-disc set is entitled Progeny: Seven Shows From Seventy-Two and contains every track recorded across North America during October and November of that year in Toronto, Ottawa, Durham, Greensboro, Athena, Knoxville and Uniondale. It’s packaged in a cigarette-case style box, with new artwork and refreshed Yes logo by Roger Dean.

The cut-down version, Highlights From Seventy-Two, includes 10 tracks selected from throughout the tour.

Both titles will be launched on May 18 via Rhino Records. More details will be released in due course.

Highlights From Seventy-Two tracklist

Disc One

Opening (Excerpt From Firebird Suite) Siberian Khatru I’ve Seen All Good People

a. Your Move

b. All Good People

Heart Of The Sunrise Clap/Mood For A Day And You And I

a. Cord Of Life

b. Eclipse

c. The Preacher The Teacher

d. Apocalypse

Disc Two

Close To The Edge

a. The Solid Time Of Change

b. Total Mass Retain

c. I Get Up I Get Down

d. Seasons Of Man