Yes singles collection to be released on vinyl in October

A brand new Yes compilation album, Yessingles, featuring single versions of some of the band's biggest 'hits' is to be released on 140g vinyl through Rhino Records on October 6.

A promo radio edit version of And You And I (Part One), previously unavailable digitally, has been released to streaming services today.

Although hardly definitive, the new set features most of the band's singles from 1971's Your Move (which reached No. 32 in the Australian charts) through to 1983's Leave It, which reached No, 24 in the US charts that year.

It totally ignores any of the single releases from the band's first two albums - Sweetness and Looking Around from the band's 1969 debut album and Sweet Dreams and the title track from 1970's Time And A Word.

Perhaps more inexplicable are the omissions of It Can Happen from 90125 and any of the singles from 1987's Big Generator album, namely Love Will Find A Way and Rhythm Of Love.

Big Generator was the band's final album on the Atco label (a subsidiary of the Atlantic group), after which the band released Union on Arista in 1991 and then Talk on the Victory label in 1994, so all subsequent single releases would aleays have been unlikely to have been included.

Following Talk, every Yes album from Keys To Ascension to Magnification was released on the Eagle label, with 2011's Fly From Here and 2014's Heaven & Earth on the Frontiers label and most recent releases The Quest (2021) and Mirror To The Sky (2023) having been released on the InsideOut label.

Yessingles will be available as a special splatter-vinyl version at local retailers and a standard black vinyl version, both on 140g vinyl. You can view the new artork and tracklisting below.

Pre-order Yessingles.

(Image credit: Rhino)

Yes: Yessingles

Side One

1. Your Move – Single Version

2. Starship Trooper: Life Seeker – Single Version

3. Roundabout – Single Edit

4. America – Single Edit

5. And You And I (Part One) – Promo Radio Edit

6. Soon – Single Edit

Side Two

1. Sound Chaser – Single Edit

2. Wondorous Stories – Single Version

3. Don’t Kill The Whale – Single Version

4. Into The Lens – Single Version

5. Owner Of A Lonely Heart – Single Version

6. Leave It – Single Remix