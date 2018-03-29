Yes reveal Cruise To The Edge 2019 lineup

Organisers of the annual Cruise To The Edge festival hosted by Yes have announced the artists who'll appear at the 2019 event.

The Royal Caribbean’s Brilliance Of The Seas will sail from February 4-9, visiting Key West, Florida, and Cozumel, Mexico, with more than 25 artists confirmed.

Joining Yes will be Steve Hackett, Mike Portnoy, Riverside, Fish, Dream Theater’s Jordan Rudess, Pendragon, Gazpacho, Brand X, Marbin, UniKuE, Magic Pie and Alan Hewitt’s One Nation.

Other artists revealed are PFM, Frost*, Soft Machine, Spock’s Beard, Enchant, Airbag, Baraka, Electric Asturias, IO Earth, Dave Kerzner’s In Continuum, District 97, The David Cross Band and John Lodge of The Moody Blues.

The event will be moderated by journalist and Yes historian Jon Kirkman.

Along with the music, there will be photo experiences, Q&A sessions and theme nights. The Cruise To The Edge Late Night Live will return, where fans can showcase their own musical talents with their prog heroes along with late night jams.

For further information and ticket details, visit the official Cruise To The Edge website.

Earlier this week, Yes announced a North American tour to celebrate their 50th anniversary. Find a full list of dates below.

Yes 50th anniversary US tour dates

Jun 05: St. Charles Arcada Theatre, IL

Jun 06: Charles Arcada Theatre, IL

Jun 08: New Buffalo Four Winds Casino, MI

Jun 10: Kansas City Midland Theatre, MO

Jun 11: Denver Paramount Theatre, CO

Jun 13: Boise Century Link Arena, ID

Jun 14: Woodniville Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery, WA

Jun 16: Bakersfield Spectrum Amphitheatre, CA

Jun 17: Anaheim City National Grove Of Anaheim, CA

Jun 19: Los Angeles Ford Theatre, Los Angeles, CA

Jun 20: San Jose City National Civic, CA

Jun 22: Wendover Peppermill Concert Hall, NV

Jun 23: Laughlin E Center At Edgewater Hotel Casino, NV

Jun 24: Temecula Pechanga Resort And Casino, CA

Jun 28: Interlochen Kresge Auditorium, MI

Jun 29: Grand Rapids 20 Monroe Live, MI

Jun 30: Detroit Fox Theatre, MI

Jul 02: Cincinatti PNC Pavilion At Riverbend Music Center, OH

Jul 05: Munhall Carnegie Of Homestead Music Hall, PA

Jul 06: Jim Thorpe Penn’s Peak, PA

Jul 07: Montclair The Wellmont Theater, NJ

Jul 10: Boston The Wilbur Theatre, MA

Jul 11: Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom, NH

Jul 14: Atlantic City Tropicana Casino, NJ

Jul 15: Staten Island St. George Theatre, NY

Jul 17: Peekskill Paramount Hudson Valley, NY

Jul 18: Westbury Theatre, NY

Jul 20: Philadelphia The Fillmore, PA

Jul 21: Philadelphia The Fillmore, PA

Jul 23: Washington Warner Theatre, DC

Jul 26: Clearwater Capitol Theatre, FL

Jul 27: Orlando The Plaza Live, FL

Jul 28: Atlanta Symphony Hall, GA