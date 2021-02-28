Yes release new live clip of Owner Of A Lonely Heart

Prog legends Yes have released a new video clip of the band performing their 1983 hit Owner Of A Lonely Heart. The song, originally on their 90125 album, is from a 1991 show at the Shoreline Amphitheater in California on the band's Union tour.

Yesterday the band announced Union 30 Live is a 30-disc flight case style box set to be released on May 3 by Gonzo (with the consent of Larry Magid Entertainment). The set mixes a multi-camera shoot DVD with accompanying soundtrack mixed by Trevor Rabin from the Shoreline Amphitheatre on August 8, 1991 show. Also included in the box is a mixture of fan recordings, desk tapes and FM radio broadcasts and assorted memorabilia from what Rick Wakeman calls "the most important event in Yes history."

The Union 30 Four Vinyl Disc box set is also being released as a limited edition four coloured vinyl box set. The vinyl box set is a limited edition of 1,000 units all 180 gram, coloured vinyl, (different colour per disc - red, blue, green and yellow), full-size reproduction Union program, laminate, guest passes, plus the Mountain View live DVD, and numbered certificate.

You can view the box set contents and tracklisting below the video.

Pre-order Union 30 Four Vinyl Disc box set.

(Image credit: Gonzo Multimedia)

Yes: Union 30 Four Vinyl Disc box set

Side 1

1.Intro/Firebird Suite

2. Yours Is No Disgrace

Side 2

1. Rhythm Of Love

2. Heart Of The Sunrise

Side 3

1. Clap

2. Mood For A Day

3. Make It Easy

4. Owner Of A Lonely Heart

5. I’ve Seen It All Good People

Side 4

1. Solly’s Beard

2. Saving My Heart For You

3. Whitefish

4. Amazing Grace

5. Rick Wakeman Solo

Side 5

1. Awaken

Side 6

1. Roundabout.

Side 7

1. Shock to the System

2. And You And I

3. Hold On

Side 8

1. Lift Me Up

2. Drum Duet

3. Changes