Yes release From A Page to digital platforms

Yes have announced that their live and studio mini-box set From A Page has been made available on all digital platforms.

From A Page, currently highly rated for including four recordings made by the Chris Squire, Alan White, Steve Howe, Oliver Wakeman and Benoit David line-up during 2009/10 which were then not used on 2011's Fly From Here. The four songs, To The Moment, Words On A Page, From The Turn Of A Card and The Gift Of Love, were all largely written by Oliver Wakeman, who was ousted from the band's line-up and replaced by Geoff Downes ahead of recording Fly From Here.

The new material initially surfaced n a Burning Shed-exclusive vinyl release and also as the first disc of a three disc mini box set which also featured the band's 2011 album From The Present - Live In Lyon, which was released in 2019.

"Following Chris Squire’s passing, I felt that the new music we’d created, but not released, should be heard and not sit unfinished on a shelf," says Wakeman. "And with Steve, Alan and Benoit’s enthusiasm for the project, I am proud to know that this music will get to see the light of day and, hopefully, be enjoyed by YES fans as a piece of previously hidden Yes history.”

Drummer Alan White adds: “I’m pleased to see a gem of YES history coming to fruition in the form of this mini box set. New songs from the past and I’m hoping we can find even more music in the archives for future releases.”

The digital version also includes a new single edit of To The Moment and the Steve Howe-penned Second Initial for the very first time on digital. You can watch the video for the single mix of To The Moment below.

Get From A Page.