Yes offshoot Arc Of Life stream new song I Want To Know You Better

Yes offshoot band Arc Of Life, featuring current Yes members Jon Davison and Billy Sherwood, and sometime live drummer Jay Schellen, have streamed I Want To Know You Better, which you can listen to below.

The song is taken from the band's debut album, Arc Of Life, which has just been released through Frontiers Records.

“The lyrics were initially written about the intense feelings of both nervousness and excitement one experiences upon meeting a potential significant other," explains singer Davison. "As I listen to the song today, I also feel it expresses my feelings of great hope and anticipation to be out in the world again resuming face to face interaction with people, especially loved ones - friends and family whom I’ve not seen for a very long time.”

Billy Sherwood describes Arc Of Life music as, “interesting, with well-crafted songs, performed with precision and grace. All songs feature memorable melodies and lyrics that take the listener on a sonic adventure. Dynamic arrangements with peaks and valleys... it's all there.”

Completing the Arc Of Life line-up are guitarist Jimmy Haun, who has also worked with Sherwood on the Circa and Yoso projects as well as featuring on Yes' 1991 Union album, and keyboard player Dave Kerzner.

