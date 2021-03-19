Yes: from The Yes Album to Fragile. The new gift-packed issue of Prog is on sale now!

Yes' journey through 1971 features on the cover of the gift-packed new issue of Prog, on sale now!

1971 was quite a year for prog legends Yes. They released two albums, The Yes Album and Fragile. Both are rightly regarded as bona fide classics and helped shape the future of prog. They also welcomed two new members into the fold; Steve Howe and Rick Wakeman. They both made quite an impact on the band.

We celebrate the 50th anniversary of both with brand new interviews with Steve Howe, Rick Wakeman, Tony Kaye, Bill Bruford and more in the new issue.

And there are three great Roger Dean art prints with the new issue, plus a 116-page Pink Floyd eBook, looking at the career of the prog legends.

Also in Prog 118...

Liquid Tension Experiment - the instrumental prog supergroup reveal why it was time to return to the studio

Chick Corea - we remember the jazz fusion legend who has died, aged 79.

Saga - singer and keyboard player Michael Sadler reflects on a career that looked like it might have been over for him and the Canadian prog rockers had his wife not ordered him back to work!

The Anchoress - Catherine Anne Davies’ latest album tackles some tough subjects. She reveals why she was ready to deal with her past

Mogwai - the Scottish post-rockers discuss their very first UK No.1 album

Andy Bell - he was a founding member of shoegaze quartet Ride as well as indie kings Oasis. And he also played bass with Pink Floyd at the Royal Albert Hall. Which surely is enough to pose the question: how prog is Andy Bell?

Anneke van Giersbergen - the Dutch musician details how her sensitive new album helped exorcise her dark personal times.

Rain - we check out new the melodic prog outfit that reunites old IQ and Frost* bandmates

Soen - the Swedish prog metallers take a more direct path with their latest album

Jane Weaver - Liverpool-based musician takes her modern psych to the disco dancefloor

Plini - the Aussie guitar whizz on what happens when a hot rapper nicks your solos

Cobalt Chapel - “We’re not Ace Of Base,” the dark psych prog duo tell us of their latest album

Wheel - the Anglo-Finnish proggers tackle society’s divisions on their second album

Trey Gunn - the former King Crimson bass player has been rather busy during lockdown. He brings us up to speed with his various activities

Lee Pomeroy - the Rick Wakeman, ARW and Electric Light Orchestra bass player – discusses a prog world that’s full of Peter Gabriel, The Claypool Lennon Delirium and, er, Sir Cliff!

Plus album reviews Liquid Tension Experiment, Jon Anderson, Big Big Train, Japan, Clive Mitten, Keith Emerson, Richjard Barbieri, Lifesigns, Mogwai, Hedvig Mollestad Trio, Strawbs, Jane Weaver, Cosmograf, Robert Calvert, Evergey, Psychedelic Porn Crumpets and more.

And music from Tusmorke, Panoply, Touch, Connection Theory, The Seventh Beyond, Ward XVI and more on the free CD.

