Yes featuring ARW to release live Apollo package in September

Yes featuring Jon Anderson, Trevor Rabin and Rick Wakeman have announced details on a live package that will be released later this year.

Live At The Apollo will arrive on 2CD, 3LP, DVD and Blu-ray on September 7 via Eagle Rock Entertainment and was recorded at the Manchester venue in early 2017.

A statement on the release reads: “With a setlist embracing the spectrum of their career, including classics Roundabout, Owner Of A Lonely Heart, And You And I, Hold On, Heart Of The Sunrise, Rhythm Of Love, I’ve Seen All Good People, Awaken and many more, the band were on superb form.

“Wakeman’s keyboard sorcery wove its spell alongside Rabin’s masterly guitar skills and founding member Jon Anderson’s unique vocal and lyrical prowess to create a special night of musical alchemy for their fans.

"This glorious show captures the true, enduring nature of this ever-powerful band.”

To mark the announcement, the band have released a trailer, which can be watched below.

Anderson, Rabin and Wakeman were are joined on Live At The Apollo by bassist Lee Pomeroy and drummer Lou Molino III, with the package coinciding with Yes’ 50th anniversary.

Yes featuring ARW Live At The Apollo tracklist

1. Orchestral arr

i. Intro

ii. Cinema

iii. Perpetual Change

2. Hold On

3. I've Seen All Good People

i. Your Move

ii. All Good People

4. Lift Me Up

5. And You & I

i. Cord Of Life

ii. Eclipse

iii. The Preacher, The Teacher

iv. Apocalypse

6. Rhythm Of Love

7. Heart Of The Sunrise

8. Changes

9. Long Distance Runaround / The Fish (Schindleria Praematurus)

10. Orchestral Shade / Awaken

11. Make It Easy / Owner Of A Lonely Heart

12. Roundabout