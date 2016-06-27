Yellowcard announce they'll split after 2016 album and world tour

Yellowcard have announced they’ll split after nearly 20 years as a band.

The Florida punk outfit issued their debut album Midget Tossing in 1997 and will release their self-titled 10th album on September 30. But following the studio release and a world tour, Ryan Key, Sean Mackin, Ryan Mendez and Josh Portman will go their separate ways.

The band say: “We have decided that it is time for Yellowcard to come to an end. We can only hope that the memories we have made together with you will stay in your hearts as well. You have stood by us through all of the highs and lows on this unbelievable journey.”

The band have announced shows in the US, UK and Europe – with Australian and Japanese dates to be revealed in due course.

Yellowcard have also issued a video for their track Rest In Peace. Hear it below.

