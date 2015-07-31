Yellowcard’s Portman has tumour removed

Yellowcard bassist Josh Portman is recovering from successful surgery to remove a tumour, he’s confirmed.

He’d been suffering ill effects for some time before the growth near his heart was dealt with.

He reported earlier this week: “I’m undergoing an operation to hopefully get rid of this thing once and for all. Looking forward to finally feeling good for the first time in many, many years.”

Now Portman says: “Been an intense, excruciating few days – but they successfully removed my tumour! Thank you for all the love, prayers and well-wishes!”

The Florida punks released ninth album Lift A Sail last year, their first without drummer LP Parsons III, who left before it was recorded. They completed a US tour earlier this month.