The Bronx split with founding drummer Jorma Vik

The Bronx have split with founding drummer Jorma Vik.

Vik announced his departure in a Facebook post, saying his 14 years with the band were “the most incredible years of my life.”

The Bronx founded in Los Angeles in 2002 and in 2008 they introduced their alter-ego, Mariachi El Bronx. Vik has recently been a touring member of the Eagles Of Death Metal.

He says: “It’s with a multitude of mixed emotions I write this but as of yesterday The Bronx/Mariachi El Bronx and myself have decided to go our separate ways.

“I’m having a very difficult time finding the words to express how grateful I am to everyone who have supported the bands over the past 14 years. They’ve been the most incredible years of my life and I cannot thank everyone enough for enabling me to fulfil my dreams and aspirations.

“Endless love and gratitude to all the friends and fans. Hope to see you all in some shape or form soon.”

The Bronx hit the road next month, starting with an appearance at 2000 Trees Festival in the UK. There is no word yet as to who will replace Vik.

Jul 07: 2000 Trees Festival, UK

Jul 08: Le Havre Le Tetris, France

Jul 09: Nantes Le Ferrailleur, France

Jul 10: Lille Sjock Festival, Belgium

Jul 11: Dortmund FZW Freizeitzentrum West, Germany

Jul 12: Frankfurt Das Bett, Germany

Jul 13: Munich Hansa 39, Germany

Jul 14: Budapest A38, Hungary

Jul 16: Dresden Beatpol, Hungary

Jul 17: Dour Festival, Belgium

Aug 12: New York Rocks Off Concert Cruise, NY

Aug 13: Baltimore Ottobar, MD

Aug 15: Pittsburgh Club Cafe, PA

Aug 19: Glasgow King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut, UK

Aug 20: Derby The Venue, UK

Jul 15: Colours Of Ostrava Festival, Czech Republic

