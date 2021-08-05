Yann Tiersen releases video for Ker Yagu and announces European tour dates

French musician and composer Yann Tiersen has released a video for Ker Yagu, which you can watch below.

Ker Yagu is taken from Tiersen's upcoming album Kerber, which he will release through Mute Records on August 27. The follow up to 2019's Portrait (a collection of 25 newly recorded tracks from throughout his career), Kerber is very much a new chapter in the Breton artist’s work, one that begins with his most overtly electronic material to date.

“You may get this intuitive thinking of, ‘oh it's piano stuff’, but actually it's not," he says. "I worked on piano tracks to begin with but that's not the core of it, they are not important. The context is the most important thing - the piano was a precursor to create something for the electronics to work around.”

Tiersen has previously released a video for Ker al Loch.

Kerber will be released as a deluxe limited clear vinyl edition with unique artwork, in a PVC sleeve (1000 available worldwide), limited edition white vinyl with a poster, and black vinyl (all come with high definition audio download) as well as on CD and digitally.

Tiersen has confirmed European dates for 2022. These include a performance at London’s Roundhouse, Glasgow’s Royal Concert Hall and Manchester’s Bridgewater Hall in February 2022. You can view all dates below.

2022 European Tour:

Jan 29: SWE Stockholm Filadelfia

Jan 30: SWEGothenburg Tradgarn

Jan 31: DEN Copenhagen Opera House

Feb 1: SWE Malmo Concert House

Feb 2: GER Hamburg Laeizhalle

Feb 4: GER BerlinTempodrom

Feb 7: ITA Milan Teatro degli Arcimboldi

Feb 9: GER Dusseldorf Tonhalle

Feb 10: BEL Brussels Cirque Royale

Feb 12: UK London Roundhouse

Feb 14: UK Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

Feb 15: UK Manchester Bridgewater Hall

Feb 18: FRA Roubaix (near Lille) Le Colisee

Feb 19: FRA Strasbourg La Laiterie

Feb 20: FRA Dijon La Vapeur

Feb 22: FRA Montpellier Le Corum

Feb 23: FRA Toulouse Le Bikini

Feb 24: FRA Biarritz La Gare du Midi

Feb 25: FRA Bordeaux Krakatoa

Feb 26: FRA La Rochelle La Sirene

Feb 28: FRA Tours Le Grand Theatre

Mar 1: FRA Clermont-Ferrand Cooperative de Mai

Mar 2: FRA Rouen Le 106

