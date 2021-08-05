Yann Tiersen releases video for Ker Yagu and announces European tour dates

French musician and composer Yann Tiersen has released a video for Ker Yagu, which you can watch below.
Ker Yagu is taken from Tiersen's upcoming album Kerber, which he will release through Mute Records on August 27. The follow up to 2019's Portrait (a collection of 25 newly recorded tracks from throughout his career), Kerber is very much a new chapter in the Breton artist’s work, one that begins with his most overtly electronic material to date.
“You may get this intuitive thinking of, ‘oh it's piano stuff’, but actually it's not," he says. "I worked on piano tracks to begin with but that's not the core of it, they are not important. The context is the most important thing - the piano was a precursor to create something for the electronics to work around.”
Tiersen has previously released a video for Ker al Loch.
Kerber will be released as a deluxe limited clear vinyl edition with unique artwork, in a PVC sleeve (1000 available worldwide), limited edition white vinyl with a poster, and black vinyl (all come with high definition audio download) as well as on CD and digitally.
Tiersen has confirmed European dates for 2022. These include a performance at London’s Roundhouse, Glasgow’s Royal Concert Hall and Manchester’s Bridgewater Hall in February 2022. You can view all dates below.
2022 European Tour:
Jan 29: SWE Stockholm Filadelfia
Jan 30: SWEGothenburg Tradgarn
Jan 31: DEN Copenhagen Opera House
Feb 1: SWE Malmo Concert House
Feb 2: GER Hamburg Laeizhalle
Feb 4: GER BerlinTempodrom
Feb 7: ITA Milan Teatro degli Arcimboldi
Feb 9: GER Dusseldorf Tonhalle
Feb 10: BEL Brussels Cirque Royale
Feb 12: UK London Roundhouse
Feb 14: UK Glasgow Royal Concert Hall
Feb 15: UK Manchester Bridgewater Hall
Feb 18: FRA Roubaix (near Lille) Le Colisee
Feb 19: FRA Strasbourg La Laiterie
Feb 20: FRA Dijon La Vapeur
Feb 22: FRA Montpellier Le Corum
Feb 23: FRA Toulouse Le Bikini
Feb 24: FRA Biarritz La Gare du Midi
Feb 25: FRA Bordeaux Krakatoa
Feb 26: FRA La Rochelle La Sirene
Feb 28: FRA Tours Le Grand Theatre
Mar 1: FRA Clermont-Ferrand Cooperative de Mai
Mar 2: FRA Rouen Le 106