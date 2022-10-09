XTC announce vinyl reissue for The Big Express

XTC are to have their 1984 album, The Big Express, reissued on vinyl for the first time since the 1980s, through Ape House Records on November 11.

The album, the band's seventh, was a concept album of sorts, a partly autobiographical reflection on growing up in an industrial town, Swindon, with its history of engineering and railway accomplishments.

Recorded on a budget over £75,000 (over £250,000 today!), The Big Express was released on October 15, 1984 but only reached No. 38 in the UK album charts. The single All You Pretty Girls only managed No. 55 in the UK singles charts, despite the video having a £33,000 budget from Virgin Records.

"I love that album and nobody ever mentions it. That and Mummer are the two ignored discs," Andy Partridge has said. Both were the first albums the band recorded having retired form live performance.

The Big Express was recorded as a core trio of Partridge, Colin Moulding and Dave Gregry, with The Glitter Band's Pete Phipps as a session drummer (he'd also played on Mummer). The album was originally released in a circular sleeve as an homage to the Small Faces Ogden's Nut Gone Flake.

The album is being reissued on heavyweight 200g vinyl newly cut from masters by Jason Mitchell at LOUD mastering and approved by AndyPartridge.

XTC: The Big Express

Side One

1. Wake Up

2. All You Pretty Girls

3. Shake You Donkey Up

4. Seagulls Screaming Kiss Her, Kiss Her

5. This World Over

Side Two