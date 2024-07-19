XTC announce Skylarking reissue with new Dolby Atmos mix from Steven Wilson

XTC's 1986 album Skylarking is to be reissued on CD and Blu-ray and, for the first time, on 200g heavyweight vinyl through Ape House/Panegyric Records on September 27.

The album is the second of the band's reissues to feature a new Dolby Atmos remix from Steven Wilson (1984's The Big Express was reissued last year) from the original multi-track studio master tapes.

The CD/Blu-ray also features the 2016 album mix as well as bonus album track mixes, also by Wilson and is presented in replica mini-vinyl style packaging with booklet including photos and album lyrics. The vinyl version comes presented in a gatefold sleeve with lyrics inside and features the 2016 Steven Wilson mix.

Skylarking was recorded by Andy Partridge, Colin Moulding and Dave Gregory with Tubes member Prairie Prince filling in on drums, and was a concept album of sorts, about a nonspecific cycle, such as a day, a year, the seasons, or a life.the album was produced by Todd Rundgren. Rumours of tension between Partridge and Rundgren were rife.

The album's major hit, Dear God, was originally left off the album, forcing Geffen Records to pull the original and reissue the album with the track included. The 2010 reissue featured Partidge;'s original idea for the album sleeve. You can view both of these below.

XTC: Skylarking

1.Summer's Cauldron

2. Grass

3. The Meeting Place

4. That's Really Super, Supergirl

5. Ballet for a Rainy Day

6. 1000 Umbrellas

7. Season Cycle

8. Earn Enough for Us

9. Big Day

10. Another Satellite

11. Mermaid Smiled

12. The Man Who Sailed Around His Soul

13. Dear God

14. Dying

15.cSacrificial Bonfire

+ Additional Tracks

16. Extrovert

17. Let’s Make a Den

18. Little Lighthouse

19. The Troubles