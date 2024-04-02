"The world will see that Scottish crowds are some of the loudest, craziest and most passionate on the planet." WWE announces major Clash At The Castle show taking place in the UK this June

With Wrestlemania less than a week away, WWE is quite the talk of the entertainment world right now, and the pro wrestling titan has announced another huge show that will be taking place in 2024. On Saturday June 15, the company will officially be bringing Clash At The Castle back to the UK following its historic debut in Cardiff, Wales at the Principality Stadium in September 2022.

This time, however, the event will be taking place in Scotland, taking over Glasgow's OVO Hydro to mark WWE's first ever major event in the city. Clash At The Castle will also be preceded by a taping of WWE's weekly Friday night show, Smackdown, the night before.

“We are excited to bring both Friday Night SmackDown and Clash At The Castle: Scotland to our amazing fans in Scotland at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow this June,” says WWE President Nick Khan. “The world will see that this is one of the UK’s best venues and Scottish crowds are some of the loudest, craziest and most passionate on the planet.”

Ticket info on Clash At The Castle 2024 is expected to come later this week. Stay tuned to the official WWE website for more info. The 2022 edition of the event saw Scottish superstar Drew McIntyre narrowly miss out on defeating Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Universal WWE Championship. Both those stars and many more will be in action at Wrestlemania 40 this coming weekend, which takes place on two nights across Saturday April 6 and Sunday April 7 in Philadelphia, with the show streaming live on Peacock and the WWE Network, depending on your territory.