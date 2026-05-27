"People come away from our shows going, ‘I cried my eyes out." Meet the cult heroes healing from unspeakable tragedy with riffs

Dimscûa are the UK’s newest cult sensations. After self-releasing their debut album, Dust Eater, in June 2025, they were championed by ArcTanGent’s James Scarlett and Damnation’s Gavin McInally on their podcast Two Promoters, One Pod, leading to capacity crowds when the post-metal five-piece played both festivals later that year.

“Playing ArcTanGent and Damnation, that was a dream,” says guitarist Sam Correa. “We’d go to those festivals thinking, ‘Maybe one day.’ Being embraced by this community we’ve been a part of since day one, it’s just insane.”

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Despite the joy the band express now, Dust Eater comprises four songs of powerful anguish. Vocalist Alex Rowlands’ lyrics explore a time in his late teens when, burnt out by a demanding job, he developed an alcohol dependence and attempted suicide. Finale On Being And Nothingness is about the stillbirth of guitarist Adam Campbell-Train’s daughter on Valentine’s Day 2024.

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When we finished writing it my daughter passed away. Adam Campbell-Train

“It was originally just an interlude,” Adam says of the song. “When we finished writing it, that evening, my daughter passed away. It felt so inherently tied to her that, once I got to a point where I could engage with it, the logical thing was to try to pass that grief as music. It took me a long time: we recorded it, but I couldn’t bear to listen to it.”

Dimscûa toured the UK with We Lost The Sea in May and already have ideas for their second album. For them, the hardship behind the music makes success all the more gratifying, and they hope that they can help others through their own tribulations.

“To have however many thousands of people come away from our shows going, ‘I cried my eyes out,’ it’s incredibly satisfying to have that connection,” says Alex. “If people can find their own catharsis for the issues they’re going through, that’s better than playing Damnation or ArcTanGent.”

Dust Eater is out now via Big Scary Monsters. Dimscua play ArcTanGent in August.