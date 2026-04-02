Harm's Way guitarist Bo Lueders dead at 38

Bo Lueders, guitarist for Chicago hardcore veterans Harm's Way, has died aged 38, it has been confirmed. The news was shared in a joint statement posted across social media from Harm's Way and HardLore, the hugely popular podcast that Bo co-hosted alongside Twitching Tongues frontman Colin Young.

"It is with heavy, broken hearts that we share that our beloved Bo Lueders has passed away," the statement reads.



"He will be remembered for his unwavering empathy and compassion for his friends & family and his magnetic, inimitable presence on & off the stage.



"We kindly ask for grace and privacy as we navigate this extremely difficult time."

The statement ends with a message for those struggling against mental health issues:



"For those struggling with depression or urges to self harm, help is always available. We’re not in this alone. Suicide and Crisis Lifeline: 988."

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Lueders was a founding member of Harm's Way, who formed in 2006 and have released five studio albums, the most recent of which, Common Suffering, was released in 2023. He launched the HardLore podcast with Colin Young in 2022, interviewing a host of figureheads from the punk, hardcore and metal scenes.

UK residents struggling with mental health issues or thoughts of self-harming can reach the Samaritans on 116 123.

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