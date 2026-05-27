"It can be an exercise in self-love." How a member of indie stars Bloc Party teamed up with some of the UK's best hidden talents to make howling, noisy hardcore
The None are more than the sum of their parts, with members of Bloc Party, Youth Man, Cassels and Frauds in their ranks
There's a lot to be said for the mad, clawing urgency of something crafted in the heat of the moment. Case in point: The None, a band who splice tangled, wiry hardcore with slashes of noise rock.
“We hit the ground running,” says guitarist Jim Beck. “I think we only had a handful of practices before we recorded that first EP.”
Kai Whyte was even later to the party: “I was finalising lyrics, melodies and stuff in the studio,” smiles the singer. “That isn’t ideal when you’re paying by the hour, but we made it work.”
While we wouldn’t advise every band to adhere to such a fraught, do-your-homework-on-the-bus-to-school approach, it clearly works for The None. Perhaps on account of innate chemistry, or simply because, between them, they’ve clocked up years of experience with the likes of Cassels, Blue Ruth, Frauds and, in the case of bassist Gordon Moakes, indie big-hitters Bloc Party.
But does having a bona fide rock star in the band lead to any culture clashes? Someone expecting a limo, perhaps, when the Megabus awaits?
“Gordon is usually the one who’s most up for it,” laughs Jim. “Personally I have found having someone in the band who’s ‘been there and done that’ quite reassuring. There are times where you’re like, ‘What am I doing, spending my evenings doing these songs and jumping about?’ But then you see Gordon, who’s done it all but still views music as something we should dedicate time and care to.”
Similarly important is their sense of self, which shines through in Kai’s vocals: pal-down-the-pub one moment and berserker fury next, all delivered in a front-and-centre Brummie accent.
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“It can be a bit of an exercise in self-love,” says the singer, when it comes to embracing regional identity. “To be like, ‘This is who I am and where I’m from.’ I don’t think I – or many people – do that a lot in our lives.
Matter And Care is out now via Zennor Records. The None play the Castle & Falcon in Birmingham. For the full list of upcoming shows, visit their official website.
IN SHORT
SOUNDS LIKE: Scratchy, conversational post-punk that’s unafraid to pack a noise rock punch
FOR FANS OF: The Jesus Lizard, The Fall, Chat Pile LISTEN TO: On Automatic
Alex Deller writes features, interviews and reviews for various print and online publications including The Guardian, The BBC, The Independent, Metal Hammer, Quietus, Rock Sound, Rue Morgue and Bandcamp.
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