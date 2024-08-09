“Hold onto your socks, it’s gonna be brutal!” Trivium, Machine Head and Gojira to headline stacked Bloodstock 2025 lineup

Derbyshire metal festival Bloodstock Open Air has announced the first bands for its 2025 lineup.

All headliners have been named for the weekender, which will take place from August 7 to 10 at Catton Hall. Melodic metal greats Trivium top the Friday, groove metal pioneers Machine Head will play the Saturday and extreme metal stars Gojira are capping off the Sunday.

16 bands have also been announced for the undercard across the weekend. They include black metal behemoths Emperor, goth metal maestros Lacuna Coil, goth-punks Creeper, stoner rockers Orange Goblin and death metal stalwarts Obituary.

See the poster with the full list of revealed bands below.

Trivium singer/guitarist Matthew Heafy comments: “We’ve always said that the UK is a second home to Trivium. It’s where our band really took root way back in 2005 and our relationship with it has only grown deeper over time.

“Our headline set will span our entire 20-year history and we’ll also celebrate [beloved second album] Ascendancy by bringing both the music and art to life.

“Bloodstock is the home of heavy metal in the UK and we’re thrilled to once again be called upon to headline it along with two long time friends. We promise you this will be the biggest and best Trivium set you have ever seen!”

Metal Hammer Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Machine Head founder, singer and guitarist Robb Flynn says: “We honestly couldn’t be more stoked about hitting the stage at one of our favourite festivals to play.

“Bloodstock will forever hold a special place in our blackened hearts after our, now legendary, not-so-secret-secret-show on the Sophie Lancaster Stage back in 2022. That show, which marked our return to the live arena post-pandemic, was one of the hottest, wildest and most intense shows we’ve ever played on UK shores and we now want to recreate that magic again, and take it even higher in August 2025.

“Bloodstock, get ready because Machine Fuckin’ Head is coming to town and we want to see all you Head Cases lose it! BEERS UP!”

Gojira frontman Joe Duplantier adds: “We are psyched to play Bloodstock again next year! Hold onto your socks, it’s gonna be brutal!!!”

Trivium will tour the UK with co-headliners Bullet For My Valentine in early 2025. The bands will be celebrating the 20th anniversaries of their respective 2005 fan-favourite albums, Ascendancy and The Poison.

Machine Head will headline the New England Metal & Hardcore Festival in Worcester, Massachusetts, on September 21. Alongside Gojira, they will perform at German metal festival Wacken Open Air in August 2025.

Gojira recently made international headlines with a revolutionary-themed performance during the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympic Games.

The 2024 incarnation of Bloodstock Open Air is currently underway. Opeth will headline this evening (August 9), followed by Architects tomorrow and Amon Amarth on Sunday.

Attendees at Bloodstock 2024 can get discounted early-bird tickets for next year’s edition on site now, priced at £175 with no booking fee. Weekend early-bird tickets for children aged four to 11 are £45.

Early-bird tickets with a booking fee will be made available online on Wednesday (August 14) at 9am UK time. Once they sell out, adult weekend tickets for 2025 will rise to £199 plus booking fees. Child weekend tickets will be £59 plus booking fees.

VIP and campervan tickets will also be released on Wednesday at 9am UK time.