"The goal is world domination." Spiritbox are on the cover of Metal Hammer as one of the most exciting bands in modern metal prepare to unleash Tsunami Sea

One of the most exciting and hyped young bands in modern metal return this year, and they're on the cover of our magazine. As Spiritbox prepare to play London’s historic Alexandra Palace and release their much-anticipated new album Tsunami Sea, we speak to the band about their whirlwind success and the road ahead.

Since releasing debut album Eternal Blue in 2021, the Canadians have played stadiums with Korn and Bring Me The Horizon and collaborated with rap superstar Megan Thee Stallion. In June, they’ll support Linkin Park on their stadium tour.

“We’re just getting started!” says frontwoman Courtney LaPlante. “We make it a joke, but deep down, the goal is world domination.”

Even though her dreams were coming true, Courtney found herself experiencing depression during the writing and recording of Tsunami Sea, which led to feelings of guilt.

“This album is a peek into those dark feelings you have, and you almost feel ashamed that you’re being such a freaking baby about stuff, you know?” she says. “I was really going through a really rough time when I was recording it. The screaming parts were letting out a lot of anger, but the singing parts made me really sad.”

“We’ll always try to be what I call ‘hilariously heavy’,” says guitarist Mike Stringer, of how it sounds. “I think we kind of hit a sweet spot with the heavy stuff on this record, where it’s familiar but it’s a step forward.”

Elsewhere in the new issue of Metal Hammer, we investigate the ‘Durstnaissance’, aka the rising popularity of Limp Bizkit, ahead of their big UK arena tour.

Meanwhile, Killswitch Engage frontman Jesse Leach gets the Metal Hammer Interview treatment, and we take Wardruna’s Einar Selvik foraging in a London graveyard – because why not?

Parkway Drive tells us the inside story of posi anthem Vice Grip, Lacuna Coil look back on 30 years of triumph and tragedy – from breaking out at Ozzfest to run-ins with the FBI – and 'post-deathcore' crew Fit For An Autopsy explain why they’re compelled to sing and scream about the issues that matter where so many of their peers won't.

Rising Scottish stars Vukovi talk exorcising demons and sex with Greek Gods, goth metal king Chris Motionless defends his love of Taylor Swift, and we meet Paleface Swiss, the Zurich foursome dubbed the ‘deathcore Slipknot’.

All this along with Avantasia, Divide And Dissolve, Apocalyptica, Chat Pile, Guns N’ Roses, Dream Theater, Slipknot, The Prodigy, Ithaca and much, much more.

Only in the new issue of Metal Hammer, on sale now. Order it online and have it delivered straight to your door. (And yes, we definitely interviewed the right band).