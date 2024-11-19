"We’re so happy to be back." Architects announce new album The Sky, The Earth & All Between: listen to new single Whiplash now

UK metalcore heavyweights Architects have announced the arrival of their brand new studio album, The Sky, The Earth & All Between, which will drop on February 28 via Epitaph. The announcement of the eleventh studio album from Brighton's greatest metal export comes hand-in-hand with a brand new single, Whiplash, alongside an accompanying music video directed by Specter Berlin.

“We've long admired Director Specter for his work with Rammstein so it was a pleasure to bring him in for this song to create something for us," says drummer Dan Searle of the video for Whiplash. "His visual concept gave life to the words in a unique way that may create more questions than answers, but sometimes that's the beauty in art.

"Whiplash marks the beginning of a new era for Architects," he continues. "It is a song that speaks of tribalism, of a deepening chasm that lies between human beings based simply on opinions and beliefs. It gave us the opportunity to explore these concepts in a way that we haven't before and for the first time in a while it gave us fuel to write something truly ferocious."

"We’re so happy to be back and to be releasing a song that we love so much," adds frontman Sam Carter. "It’s us at our very best and we think it’ll be a fan favourite."

The Sky, The Earth & All Between will include previously released singles Seeing Red and Curse, as well as collaborations with fast-rising, genre-splicing punks House Of Protection and Amira Elfeky. Watch the video for Whiplash below and see the full tracklisting for The Sky, The Earth & All Between just below that.

Architects The Sky, The Earth & All Between tracklist

Elegy

Whiplash

Blackhole

Everything Ends

Brain Dead (feat. House of Protection)

Evil Eyes

Landmines

Judgement Day (feat. Amira Elfeky)

Broken Mirror

Curse

Seeing Red

Chandelier