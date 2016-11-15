World's Loudest Month 2017 festival dates revealed

Organisers for the World’s Loudest Month 2017 festival series have revealed the dates for eight of their events across the US.

Created by AEG Live and Danny WImmer Presents, the festivals are planned over six consecutive weekends. Bosses say they “continue to break records with the US festival series featuring the biggest names in rock music.”

Both Fort Myers’ Monster Energy Fort Rock and Jacksonville’s Monster Energy Welcome T Rockville in Florida take place on April 29 and 30. Monster Energy Carolina Rebellion is held across May 5, 6 and 7, followed by Somerset’s Northern Invasion in Wisconsin on May 13 and 14.

Columbus’ Rock On The Range in Ohio is scheduled for May 19, 20 and 21, Pryor’s Rocklahoma in Oklahoma planned for May 26, 27 and 28. San Antonio’s The Bud Light River City Rockfest is on May 27 and Kansas City’s Rockfest is on June 3.

Further details of the festivals will be revealed in due course.

World’s Loudest Month festival slots 2017

Apr 29-30: Fort Myers Monster Energy Fort Rock, FL

Apr 29-30: Jacksonville Welcome To Rockville, FL

May 5-7: Concord Monster Energy Carolina Rebellion, NC

May 13-14: Somerset Northern Invasion, WI

May 19-21: Columbus Rock On The Range, OH

May 26-28: Pryor Rocklahoma, OK

May 27: San Antonio Bud Light River City Rockfest, TX

Jun 03: Kansas City Rockfest, KS

