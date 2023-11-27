Amp up your stereo set-up with these massive Cyber Monday savings from World Wide Stereo

Nothing compares to a great home stereo set-up. Whether it's a full surround sound home cinema , the boost of a great soundbar and subwoofer or even just a couple of stand-alone speakers to give your audio set-up some extra oomph, there are almost endless options on hand for the discerning music lover. In turn, these allow you to not just improve the sounds you love, but revolutionise the way you listen to music (or films and TV, for that matter).

Hopefully you've already seen our extensive speaker hub that will help you find a whole catalogue of deals on speakers - both portable and for home use - but if you're on the hunt for massive savings, we'd say it certainly won't hurt to check out the offers from World Wide Stereo that could see you save hundreds of dollars on your next purchase.

We've collected a few of the biggest and best deals below, but be sure to check out our music hub to get an idea of just how brilliant these deals are. Happy shopping!

Focal Vestia No. 3 Floorstanding Loudspeaker

Focal Vestia No.3 3-Way Bass-Reflex Floorstanding Loudspeaker: Was $3590, now $2878 Just drink that in for a moment: $720 in savings! The Focal Vestia No. 3 is a tower speaker with three bass speakers offering an impressive amount of low-end for your listening experience, whilst offering all-round high quality audio whether for music, movies or gaming. These loudspeakers are ideal for both newcomers looking to start building a superior sound system and experienced audiophiles looking to expand their existing system alike, their sleek design making them an unobtrusive presence in any room.

Sennheiser AMBEO Soundbar & AMBEO Sub Wireless Subwoofer

Sennheiser AMBEO Soundbar Plus 7.1.4 Channel Soundbar: Was $2199.90, now $1499.90 and DTS:X with AMBEO Sub 8in 350W Wireless Subwoofer Applying the same superior quality that has defined their headphones for years now, Sennheiser's AMBEO Soundbar is practically an audio revolution compared to traditional TV or speaker set-ups. Although the 3D sound capabilities mean this device is especially brilliant for home cinema set-ups, the truth is the AMBEO Soundbar will supercharge the audio of just about anything you want to put through it, while the addition of a Wireless Subwoofer adds a whole new dimension of low-end to it's dynamic range.

Dynaudio Xeo 2 Bookshelf Speakers

Dynaudio Xeo 2 Bookshelf Speakers: Was $1299, now $699.99 Just because Dynaudio's Xeo 2 speakers are compact and discreet doesn't mean they don't pack a punch. Renowned for their clear, concise range and exceptional audio quality, the Dynaudio Xeo 2 is a perfect augment to a sound system with an easy-to-use design that makes them ideal for those looking to hit the ground running with their superior audio set-ups.

Sonos Premium Entertainment Set & Sub Wireless Subwoofer