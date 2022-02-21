World Metal Congress to host Denim and Leather book launch, celebrating the New Wave Of British Heavy Metal

The World Metal Congress have announced that they will be hosting a special round-table event to help launch music writer Michael Hann's new NWOBHM history, Denim and Leather.

Denim and Leather "is the story of the New Wave of British Heavy Metal, a musical movement that really did change the world", the book's synopsis reads.

"No book has ever gathered together all the principals of British heavy rock's most fertile period: Jimmy Page, Rick Allen, Michael Schenker, Robert John 'Mutt' Lange, Ritchie Blackmore, Rick Savage, Phil Collen, David Coverdale, Cronos, Biff Byford, Joe Elliott, Rob Halford, Ian Gillan, Phil Mogg, Robert Plant, Tony Wilson, Lars Ulrich, Pete Waterman to name a few.



"In Denim and Leather, these stars tell their own stories – their brilliant, funny tales of hubris and disaster, of ambition and success – and chart how, over a handful of years from the late 1970s to the early 1980s, a group of unlikely looking blokes from the provinces wearing spandex trousers changed heavy music forever."

The event will take place on February 22 at Camden's Black Heart. Hosted by WMC founder and ex-Metal Hammer editor in chief Alexander Milas, the night will see ex-Tygers of Pan Tang frontman Jon Deverill also joining the discussion.

Author Michael Hann is a former Guardian music editor and currently writes for the Guardian, Independent, Spectator, Economist, Financial Times and The Quietus.

Following the round-table will be a Heavy Metal Pub Quiz hosted by heavy metal writer and Prog magazine editor Jerry Ewing. Prizes will include books and metal memorabilia, with benefits from the quiz going to the Heavy Metal Truants in support of four children’s charities: Nordoff Robbins, Teenage Cancer Trust, Childline, and Save the Children.

Tickets are free for the event, but punters are encouraged to arrive early to avoid disappointment.



The night commences from 19:00, with the round-table kicking off at 19:30. The Heavy Metal Pub Quiz will start at 21:00 and wrap up from 22:15 for drinks.