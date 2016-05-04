Wolverine unveil Machina lyric video

Wolverine have released a lyric video for their track Machina.

The song is taken from the band’s upcoming record Machina Viva, due out on July 8. It’s their first release with record label Laser’s Edge/Sensory.

The Swedish outfit also released a trailer for the record last month.

Wolverine previously said: “We are very happy to work with someone like label owner Ken Golden and Sensory that has a genuine passion and an interest in the kind of music that we play.”

The follow-up to 2011’s Communication Lost is said to be “harmonious, yet portentous and sullen” and will include 14-minute track The Bedlam Overture and the “dark electronic landscapes” of Machina.

Wolverine Machina Viva tracklist