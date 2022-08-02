Wolfsbane guitarist Jase Edwards has been diagnosed with bone marrow cancer

Wolfsbane have revealed that guitarist Jase Edwards has been diagnosed with bone marrow cancer.

The Tamworth hard rock quartet, who released Genius, their first album in a decade, in June, made the announcement yesterday, August 1, on their social media channels.



The statement reads: "As you all know, Jase played the Genius Tour with a fractured vertebrae. We actually found out in the van on the way up to Edinburgh! With no impact or injury, he's been having tests to ascertain the cause.



"It is with deep regret we have to inform you that Jase has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma. This is a bone marrow cancer that there is currently no cure for. It is however treatable. He started his first cycle of chemotherapy within 2 weeks of the tour ending and will hopefully go on to have a stem cell transplant in around 4 months' time.

"This has come out of the blue and is a massive shock to us all!

"He is mostly fine in himself and is looking forward to spending more time in the studio."

Official Statement from Wolfsbane regarding Jase Edwardshttps://t.co/oLHGNhd0RwAugust 1, 2022 See more

Wolfsbane were signed to Def Jam co-founder Rick Rubin's Def American label in 1989, and released three albums on the label before vocalist Blaze Bayley left to join Iron Maiden.

The group recorded Genius with their original line-up: Bayley, Edwards, bassist Jeff Hateley and drummer Steve Danger.