Wolfsbane have future after Facebook fight

Wolfsbane have agreed to work their way through a series of online outbursts that led fans to fear the band were about to split.

Guitarist Jase Edwards has vowed the band have a future after several members voiced their frustration with their current lack of activity on their official Facebook page.

The Tamworth outfit went on hiatus in 1994 after frontman Blaze Bayley replaced Bruce Dickinson, but regrouped in 2007 and made the association permanent three years later. They launched fourth album Wolfsbane Save The World in 2012 – but had fallen quiet since then.

Drummer Steve Danger posted earlier this month: “Fucked by shit 20 odd years ago. Fucked by shit 2 years ago. Still being fucked by shit. Bullshit! It’s a reoccurring shitty theme, folks, and I’m mightily fucked off with it.”

Bassist Jeff Hateley responded by commenting: “We haven’t split up – but if we don’t make any music we’re not really a band.” He added: “I think we’re a great band who should be rocking out at festivals, touring and putting a new album together, but for various reasons we’re not.

“As they say, shit happens – or in our case doesn’t happen. All bands end in disappointment; that’s just the way it is.”

Fans followed their messages with desperate requests for more information. Now Edwards has said: “Sometimes being in a band can be frustrating – maybe a lot of the time. But despite recent understandably honest comments, we’ve agreed that we’re gonna get together and work it out. We have an amazing pool of creativity to work with. It’s just a case of a getting our heads in the same place.”

He finishes: “Rest assured, there’s a lot more Wolfsbane story to be told.”