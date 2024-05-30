Wobbler keyboard player Lars Frederik Frøislie teams up with Stefano 'Lupo' Gulfi for new single

Lars Frederik Frøislie released his debut solo album Fire Fortellinger last year

Wobbler keyboard player Lars Frederik Frøislie has announced that he has teamed up with Italian prog singer Stefano 'Lupo' Gulfi, of Museo Rosenbach and Il Tempo Della Clessidre for a new version of his song Et sted under himmelhvelvet.

The song featured on Frøislie's debut solo album, Fire Fortellinger, which was released through Karisma Records last year. The new recording will be released as a special 10" vinyl release through Karisma on June 20, limited to just 200 copies worldwide. A digital version will also be available.

The a-side features Un Posto Sotto il Cielo the Italian language version of Et sted under himmelhvelvet with Gulfi's vocals, backed by Frøislie's Norwegian original, which you can listen to below.

"When I wrote Et sted under himmelhvelvet, I imagined an Italian version in my head with just Stefano 'Lupo' Galfi's vocals," Frøislie says. "Not so surprising, perhaps, since he is one of my favourite vocalists. I have loved his slightly raspy, but powerful and soulful vocals, ever since I discovered Museo Rosenbach as a teenager.  
 
"When the opportunity presented itself, I thought it couldn't hurt to ask him, and it gave me much joy that he was actually willing to sing on this one. Especially since he sings just as well today as he did 50 years ago.  
 
"For me, it was both emotional and surreal to hear a voice I have known and loved throughout much of my life, singing one of my songs. Finally, I must thank Sergio Lombardi, who both put me in touch with Stefano, and translated the text into Italian for me."

The 10" vinyl version  will be housed in a single in brown kraft paper sleeve, reminiscent of old 78 RPM gramophone records.

Pre-order Et sted under himmelhvelvet.

