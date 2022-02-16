Within Temptation and Evanescence announce rescheduled Worlds Collide tour dates

Within Temptation and Evanescence were forced to postpone their rescheduled co-headline Worlds Collide tour yesterday, and have now, as promised, announced the new set of dates.

In a statement, the pair of bands declared that the postponement was "hopefully for the final time" and that the Worlds Collide tour, originally scheduled to take place in 2020, would finally get to go ahead.

The new run has been pushed back to November and December this year, so there thankfully isn't too long a wait.

In a joint statement, the two bands explained their decision to postpone the tour yet again, stating “As the world is slowly reopening again, we have been feeling optimistic about the tour actually taking place in March and April. However - a lot of countries still have restrictions in place, and we are forced to make a decision right now for logistical reasons.

"We are aware that many fans are preparing to make their plans to attend the shows, some of which involve travel, and given the uncertainty as to exactly when certain countries will lift their restrictions, we are left with no choice but to reschedule the tour, hopefully for the final time.”

Check out the new dates below:

Nov 09: Munich Olympiahalle, DE

Nov 10: Milan Mediolanum Forum Milan, IT

Nov 12: Zurich Hallenstadion, CH

Nov 14: London The O2, UK

Nov 15: Birmingham Arena Birmingham, UK

Nov 17: Glasgow OVO Hydro, UK

Nov 19: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK

Nov 21: Brussels Palais, BE

Nov 22: Brussels Palais, BE

Nov 23: Festhalle Frankfurt, DE

Nov 25: Düsseldorf Mitsubishi Electric Halle, DE

Nov 27: Paris Accor hotels Arena, FR

Nov 29: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, NL

Nov 30: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, NL

Dec 01: Esch-Sur-Alzette Rockhal, LU

Dec 03: Leipzig Leipzig Arena, DE

Dec 05: Gliwice Arena Gliwice, PL

Dec 07: Hamburg Barclaycard Arena, DE

Dec 08: Berlin Velodrom, DE