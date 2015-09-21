Wishbone Ash to tour UK

Wishbone Ash have confirmed a UK tour for October and November.

And Andy Powell and co have launched a straight-to-vinyl live album, recorded as it was played, with just 750 copies available.

Powell – who won a legal battle with Martin Turner over the band’s name last year – says: “We’re looking forward to reconnecting with fans from the past who are just catching on that we’ve been touring non-stop for 46 years.

“And for our faithful fans who’ve walked with us consistently, we have some special things in store.”

The vinyl record, Live At Metropolis, was recorded at the London venue in May. The band explain: “As soon as the cutting needle hit the acetate, we started performing side A –and didn’t stop until the needle was lifted. The process meant that even the gaps between songs were live.”

It’s available now, and no further releases are planned in any format. A live DVD, recorded in Paris following the Metropolis show, is to be launched next month.

Oct 07: Leamington Spa Assembly

Oct 15: New Brighton Floral Pavilion Theatre

Oct 18: Newmarket King Edward VII Memorial Hall

Oct 31: Lochgelly Centre

Nov 01: Morpeth Riverside Lodge

Nov 03: Clitheroe Grand

Nov 05: Southampton Brook

Nov 06: Wimborne Tivoli Theatre

Nov 08: Exeter Phoenix Theatre