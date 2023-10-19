Wishbone Ash announce limited edition signed fine art Argus print

By Jerry Ewing
( Prog )
published

New Wishbnone Ash fine art Argus prints are signed by all four original band members

Wishbone Ash - Argus
(Image credit: Decca)

Wishbone Ash have announced an exclusive limited edition of signed giclée fine art prints featuring the iconic Hipgnosis designed cover image of the band's 1972 album Argus.

The album cover was photographed by Hipgnosis in the Gorge Du Verdon in Provence, France, and featured an unknown model decked ut in pros from Ken Russell’s 1971 movie The Devils.

“They had a spear, a sword and a cape, and they took it all with them to Provence, France, where they could find the light that they were wanting to capture," bass player Martin Turner told Prog recently. "They ended up moving a couple of times, trying to find the right position. When they came back, the sword was gone. It was worth a lot of money. They got in big trouble.” 

“I’ve never met the guy,” Turner continues regarding the model used for the shoot, “[but] I’d love to meet him. He lives in the Welsh mountains, miles from anyone. One day a bunch of lads rolled up at his front door and said, ‘Were you the man who was on the Argus cover?’ They’d managed to figure out who he was and came knocking on his door to ask him to sign the album.”

The prints are vailable in two editions, sized 21" x 36" and 24" square, which you can see below. Both hand-numbered and signed by the four original members of the band. Pre-orders are opennow, with shipping starting on December 6.

Pre-order prints.

Wishbone Ash

(Image credit: Flood Gallery)

Wishbone Ash

(Image credit: Flood Gallery)
Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.