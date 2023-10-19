Wishbone Ash announce limited edition signed fine art Argus print

Wishbone Ash have announced an exclusive limited edition of signed giclée fine art prints featuring the iconic Hipgnosis designed cover image of the band's 1972 album Argus.

The album cover was photographed by Hipgnosis in the Gorge Du Verdon in Provence, France, and featured an unknown model decked ut in pros from Ken Russell’s 1971 movie The Devils.

“They had a spear, a sword and a cape, and they took it all with them to Provence, France, where they could find the light that they were wanting to capture," bass player Martin Turner told Prog recently. "They ended up moving a couple of times, trying to find the right position. When they came back, the sword was gone. It was worth a lot of money. They got in big trouble.”

“I’ve never met the guy,” Turner continues regarding the model used for the shoot, “[but] I’d love to meet him. He lives in the Welsh mountains, miles from anyone. One day a bunch of lads rolled up at his front door and said, ‘Were you the man who was on the Argus cover?’ They’d managed to figure out who he was and came knocking on his door to ask him to sign the album.”

The prints are vailable in two editions, sized 21" x 36" and 24" square, which you can see below. Both hand-numbered and signed by the four original members of the band. Pre-orders are opennow, with shipping starting on December 6.

Pre-order prints.

(Image credit: Flood Gallery)