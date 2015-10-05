The Winery Dogs unleash Oblivion video

The winery Dogs have released a video for their single Oblivion. The track is taken from the album Hot Streak, the follow-up to 2013’s self-titled debut.

“We elevated the band to the next level,” says vocalist/guitarist Richie Kotzen. “I wasn’t nervous about it at all. There’s always that worry with a followup record when you have a first one that’s so well received, but I believed in it from day one. I knew in my heart if we made a record that wasn’t as good as the first one that we wouldn’t release it, but I know I did my best on every song. I also like the fact that there’s a commonality between the first and second records — and there’s also an evolution too, as we’ve dug a little deeper.”

“The mission of this band is to write catchy songs, and not have the musicianship overpower them,” adds drummer Mike Portnoy. “That’s the icing on the cake — but the cake itself is always the song and the vocals. Every song on this album is memorable and catchy, and you’ll wake up whistling them all the next day.”

The band are currently on tour in the US (dates below). “We’ve now been all over the world, and you have to put those hours in up on the boards to make things grow and evolve,” says bassman Billy Sheehan. “All that adds into how well we can read each other’s minds onstage, so when you get back to actually performing as a band, the songs all have a greater depth to them.”

More dates are planned for 2016. Hot Streak will be released via earMUSIC on October 30, while a double vinyl version will follow in November.

Winery Dogs Tour Dates

Oct 05: Boston WIlbur Theater, MA

Oct 08: Glenside Keswick Theater, PA

Oct 09: Sayreville Starland Ballroom, NJ

Oct 10: New York Best Buy Theatre, NY

Oct 12: Atlanta Variety Playhouse, GA

Oct 14: Ponte Vedra Beach Concert Hall, FL

Oct 15: St Petersburg State Theatre, FL

Oct 16: Fort Lauderdale Culture Room, FL

Oct 17: Orlando Plaza Live, FL

Oct 20: Nashville Wildhorse Sallon, TN

Oct 22: Houston Pub Fountains, TX

Oct 23: Ardmore Heritage Hall, OK

Oct 24: Dallas Gas Monkey Bar N’ Grill, TX

Oct 27: Milwaukee Potawatomi Casino, WI

Oct 28: Milwaukee Potawatomi Casino, WI

Oct 29: Saint Charles Arcada Theatre, IL

Nov 03: Anaheim House Of Blues, CA

Nov 05: Agoura Hills Canyon Club, CA|

Nov 06: Beverly Hills Saban Theater, CA

Nov 07: Las Vegas Counts Vamp’d, NV

Nov 08: San Diego House Of Blues, CA