Win tickets to an exclusive Cellar Darling event with Prog

Swiss progressive folk rock trio Cellar Darling are getting ready to release their amazing new concept album The Spell on March 22.

Just before then, we are offering you and a friend the chance to attend an intimate live performance and Q&A by the band at the YouTube space at London’s King's Cross on the evening of Wednesday March 20.

Cellar Darling say: “For this release, we wanted to do something special for our UK fans, who have so generously welcomed us time and time again and who will be hosting us again for the first shows with our new album.

"So just before the release and tour start, we will be playing our new singles live, in an exclusive and intimate setting, at the YouTube space in London.

"Tickets will be free, but strictly limited, and will be available only through our friends over at Prog magazine. For your chance to hear the songs live and join us for a Q&A afterwards, head over to the link below!”