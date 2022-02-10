Win an Alex Lifeson Axcess Standard Signature Les Paul

Envy Of None, the new band from Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson, former Coney Hatch bassist Andy Curran, vocalist Maiah Wayne and accomplished producer and engineer Alfio Annibalini, have partnered up with Epiphone & Gibson Guitars to give away of an Alex Lifeson Axcess Standard Signature Les Paul guitar to one lucky fan.

Fans will be able to enter the guitar giveaway via a QR code, printed on a ticket inside one of the CDs in the Deluxe Edition of the debut album. You can read the full terms and conditions here.

Created through extensive work with Alex Lifeson and Gibson™, Epiphone's Alex Lifeson Les Paul Axcess Standard similarly redefines the boundaries of the classic Les Paul™ in an accessible package. Retailing at $899, this is a unique opportunity to win a high spec, unique instrument, developed by Alex Lifeson himself. The giveaway is open to a worldwide audience, and no purchase is necessary outside Great Britain.

Envy Of None announced the release of their self-titled debut album last month, when they streamed their debut single Liar. Envy Of None will be released through Kscope Records on April 11.

