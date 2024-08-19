Win a PRS Guitar signed by Creed!

Win a Tremonti PRS Guitar signed by all members of Creed, plus a vinyl copy of Human Clay, a subscription to Guitar World and a Classic Rock Collector's Edition with signed setlist!

Creed's Scott Stapp and Mark Tremonti holding a guitar
(Image credit: Chuck Brueckmann)

Creed celebrate 25 years since the release of their second album Human Clay this month, with a 25th anniversary deluxe edition and the chance for you to win a Tremonti PRS guitar, signed by all the members of Creed.

Not only that, the lucky winner will get a year's subscription to Guitar World magazine and this special Collector's Edition of Classic Rock that comes with a special Creed cover, a Creed art card and a signed setlist from one of 10 different dates on their current tour, AND a copy of Human Clay on Gray Smoke vinyl!

Creed comp prizes

Above: The guitar getting signed, plus the limited edition Classic Rock magazine with an example of the kind of signed setlist you can win. (Image credit: Future)

To enter, head over to the official competition launch site at Tunespeak. The competition is open to residents of the US, Canada, UK, Spain, Germany, France, Argentina, Australia and Mexico. For full T&Cs, see the official rules and Tunespeak's terms and conditionsand privacy policy.

CREED - Human Clay - 25th Anniversary Deluxe Edition (Official Trailer) - YouTube CREED - Human Clay - 25th Anniversary Deluxe Edition (Official Trailer) - YouTube
Watch On

You can buy the 25th anniversary deluxe edition of Human Clay now from Craft recordings. Creed are on tour right now, for dates visit their website. Buy the Classic Rock Collector's Edition from the Louder store.

Tom Poak
Tom Poak
Writer

Tom Poak has written for the Hull Daily Mail, Esquire, The Big Issue, Total Guitar, Classic Rock, Metal Hammer and more. In a writing career that has spanned decades, he has interviewed Brian May, Brian Cant, and cadged a light off Brian Molko. He has stood on a glacier with Thunder, in a forest by a fjord with Ozzy and Slash, and on the roof of the Houses of Parliament with Thin Lizzy's Scott Gorham (until some nice men with guns came and told them to get down). He has drank with Shane MacGowan, mortally offended Lightning Seed Ian Broudie and been asked if he was homeless by Echo & The Bunnymen’s Ian McCulloch.