You can now hear Willow's pop-punk rager Grow, guest starring Avril Lavigne

Willow's rock-inspired album, Lately I Feel Everything, has finally arrived. On the album, Willow has joined forces with Canadian pop-punk princess Avril Lavigne for the track G R O W, also featuring Blink-182's Travis Barker.

The song is a motivational ode to inner healing and explores themes of self-reliance, self-care and self acceptance. Basically, it's all about looking after number one. Using lyrics such as 'I hope you know you're not alone', 'I feel closer knowing I don't have to hide my scars' and 'You'll find that you're your own best friend', the song is the perfect pick-me-up for when you're feeling in need of an emotional booster – and what better way to pull yourself through than listening to the almighty powerful Avril Lavigne?

Speaking to Kerrang! about her intentions behind working with the vocalist, Willow explained: “If I was going to do pop-punk I had to go far and beyond. I had to go the full mile. The fact that Avril has been doing pop-punk music for so long gives her the power of just killing it. Like, there is no world where this is not going to be fire. So that was super-inspiring…”

Willow and Lavigne are set to debut the song on a Facebook Watch exclusive concert tonight, titled WILLOW IN CONCERT: lately i feel EVERYTHING, (July 16) at 5pm BST.

Listen below: